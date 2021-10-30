California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.88. 638,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.