California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,989 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,989 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $60,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.