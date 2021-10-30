California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,373 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $53,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 94.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,494,000 after buying an additional 97,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

