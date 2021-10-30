California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $58,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.40 and its 200 day moving average is $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.65.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

