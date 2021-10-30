California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 518,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,893 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $49,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 111,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $5,003,142.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

