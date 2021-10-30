California State Teachers Retirement System Has $55.66 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Corning worth $55,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

