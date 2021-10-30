California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,188 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Corteva worth $59,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

