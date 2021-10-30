California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of State Street worth $50,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

