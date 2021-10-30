California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $63,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.30 and a twelve month high of $251.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.