California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.