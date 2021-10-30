California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 72,586 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

KINS stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

