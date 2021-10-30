California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,942 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MPAA stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

