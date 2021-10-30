California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEXA. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

