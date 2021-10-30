California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51,000 Stock Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

FTK stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

