California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $26.68 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $547.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.