California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of MV Oil Trust worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MVO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%.

MV Oil Trust Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

