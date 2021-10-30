Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $175.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $175.08. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

