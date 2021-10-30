BZEdge (BZE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $258,187.65 and $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,544.44 or 1.00054029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.17 or 0.06961616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00023042 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.