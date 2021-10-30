Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 23rd

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Byline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 3,658.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

