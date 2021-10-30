BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

BW LPG stock remained flat at $$5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BW LPG in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

