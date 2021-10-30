BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $61.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

