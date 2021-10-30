Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BFST opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $547.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

