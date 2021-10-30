Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4,211.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,553 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $28,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $19,922,000.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $276.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

