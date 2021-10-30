Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.96. Bunge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.500-$ EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 1,301,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $93.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.