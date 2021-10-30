Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of BBW stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,146 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $98,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

