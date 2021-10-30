BTIG Research Lowers TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

