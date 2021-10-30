BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in October

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 11,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

