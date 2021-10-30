Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

BMTC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

