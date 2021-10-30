Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 1,093,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

