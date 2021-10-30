BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

BRP Group stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

