BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.
BRP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
BRP Group stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
