BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

BRP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

BRP Group stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

