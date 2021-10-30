Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,561,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,960,000 after purchasing an additional 937,118 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,245,000 after purchasing an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

