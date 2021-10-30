Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$38.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
