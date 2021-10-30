Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$38.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

