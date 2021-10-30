Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $62.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBU. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently -22.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

