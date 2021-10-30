Brokers Set Expectations for StealthGas Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

