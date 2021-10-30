Brokers Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:BRO opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

