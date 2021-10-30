Brokers Offer Predictions for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $902.55 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

