Brokers Issue Forecasts for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

