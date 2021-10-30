Brokers Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace stock opened at $226.55 on Thursday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $108.98 and a fifty-two week high of $227.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $12,974,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,002,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,527. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

