Brokers Issue Forecasts for Linde plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.47.

NYSE:LIN opened at $319.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.85. Linde has a 12-month low of $217.28 and a 12-month high of $322.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

