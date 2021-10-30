Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $53.76

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 320.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

