Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $76.29

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 384,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,287. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

