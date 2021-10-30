Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) PT at $19.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 208,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,695. The firm has a market cap of $784.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

