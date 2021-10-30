Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price at $109.83

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex stock opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.