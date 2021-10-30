Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT at $50.00

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKIUF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. Parkland has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.