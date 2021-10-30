Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target at $72.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target (up from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

