Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Price Target at $109.83

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.