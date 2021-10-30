Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NYSE EW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.
In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 169.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
