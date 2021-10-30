Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $116.33

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE EW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 169.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

