Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 509

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

LON:DRX opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.93) on Friday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 566 ($7.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -27.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 457.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.50.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.