Brokerages Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Target Price at $29.80

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTCWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 5,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,782. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

